Police issue jewellery photos in appeal over West Hallam burglary

Photos of jewellery that is thought to have been stolen from a house in West Hallam have been released by Derbyshire Police.

On Thursday, June 8 between 9am and 4.20pm a house on Hallam Way was broken into.

Items of jewellery were allegedly stolen, including two watches and a ring. An iPad Mini was also stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Nikita Devney on 101 quoting reference number 17000240655.

Alternatively, you can send her a message online by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.