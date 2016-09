Police have released pictures of jewellery which was stolen from a house in Stanley Common.

Between 12.45pm and 3.15pm on Monday, September 5, offenders broke into a house on Belper Road.

Picture: Derbyshire police.

They took a large amount of jewellery and a car key.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Derbyshire police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

