Police keen to trace this man in connection with car theft from leisure centre

Police are trying to trace a man in connection with the theft of a bag and car from a leisure centre.

A 25-year-old man was using the changing rooms at West Park Leisure Centre, Wilsthorpe Road, Long Eaton, when he briefly left his bag unattended.

When he returned, he found his bag had been taken and his silver Renault Clio stolen from outside the centre.

The car was later recovered in Nottingham.

The theft happened at around 5.30pm on Thursday, August 10. Police have only just released the information.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: “We’re trying to trace this man, who was seen at the centre at this time and who may have information to help the inquiry.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Nick Rice on 101, quoting reference 17000342069.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ section of the police website at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.