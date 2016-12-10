Police launch investigation after thieves target a van

Officers from the Glossop Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for information after thieves broke into a van in the town.

At around 3.30am, on Thursday, December 8, offenders removed the passenger side window from a black Ford Transit van which was parked in the car park of the Royal Oak Inn, on Sheffield Road, Glossop.

Thieves broke the steering column as they gained access to the van and made off with a tin box containing keys.

The box and keys were later found by a member of the public and handed in to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Amy Mckeever on 101, quoting occurrence number 16000404501, or by sending Amy a message using the Contact Us section of our website here

To report a crime anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.