Police plea after violent offender fails to return to Derbyshire open prison

A convict has failed to return to open prison.
Ross Alan Mollard, 30, has failed to return to HMP Sudbury following temporary release on licence.
Mollard was due to return to HMP Sudbury on June 10.
He is 5ft 11ins tall and has short black hair and brown eyes.
He was sentenced at Macclesfield Crown Court in April 2005 for aggravated burglary.
He has connections to Macclesfield and Stockport.
Anyone with information should call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference 17000244173. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.