Police swoop after man is spotted in town wielding a knuckle duster

A young man was spotted on CCTV in a town centre with a knuckle duster and was also found to be armed with a lock knife.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 19 how Nathan Buxton, 21, of Park Road, Buxton, was seen with the knuckle duster in Spring Gardens, at Buxton, by a CCTV operator who alerted police.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “It was 10.45pm when a CCTV operator saw the defendant and footage showed the knuckle duster and the defendant imitating punching himself in the face with it.

“Seconds later police attended the scene.”

Mrs Haslam added that the knuckle duster was seized and the defendant was also found with a quantity of cannabis and a Stanley lock knife was also found in a pocket.

Buxton told police he had bought the knuckle duster for £20 believing it was a slingshot and he had still got the knife after he had been working but it had slipped through a hole in his pocket.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon in a public place and admitted possessing a knife in a public place after the incident on September 1.

Defence solicitor Kirsten Collins said Buxton suffers with autism which has had a significant impact on his life but he has been well supported by his family.

She added that he bought the knuckle duster thinking it was a slingshot and he had no intention to cause anyone any harm or fear with it.

Magistrates fined Buxton £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.