Police want to speak to ‘dog walking woman’ after Ilkeston burglary

Police are keen to speak to this dog walking woman in connection with an alleged burglary in Ilkeston.

The incident on Nelson Street is thought to have taken place on Monday, August 21 between the hours of 8.25am and 5.55pm.

Officers believe illegal access was made to the house via an upstairs window at the back of the property. A number of items have subsequently been reported missing.

If you recognise the woman, or have any information, contact PC Jim Morton on 101 quoting reference 17000358503.

Alternatively, send him a message via: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.