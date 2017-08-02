Police want to speak to man in connection with cash theft

Police officers investigating a theft from a supermarket staffroom have released an image of a man who they would like to speak to in connection with their enquiries.
On Saturday, July 8, at 12.45pm a man was seen to enter the Tesco store on Nottingham Road in Ilkeston.
He then walked into the staff only area and an amount of money was taken from a handbag.
Anyone that recognises the man is asked to contact PC Daniel Tomlinson on 101 quoting reference number 17000289743.
Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section on www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.
You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
