Police want to speak to this man over aggravated burglary in Ilkeston

Police have released details of a man they want to speak to about an aggravated burglary in Ilkeston.

Daniel Smith is also wanted on recall to prison.

His last known address is in Cotmanhay but officers believe the 48-year-old may be in Nottingham.

The aggravated burglary took place at a house in Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston, on September 21.

A man entered the house and threatened the occupant with a knife before taking jewellery.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting reference 16000288957, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.