Police will be increasing patrols ahead of this week’s General Election

Derbyshire Police has said there will be additional resources in place ahead of the General Election on Thursday, June 8.

With regards to the election, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “There will be additional, dedicated resources available on June 8, and extra patrols at polling stations to reassure voters.

“Additional armed officers are on duty in Derbyshire and they remain mobile and ready to respond to any incidents if needed.”

And in regards to policing of large events in the county in the coming weeks Mr Haward said: “Following the recent atrocities in Manchester and London it is understandable that people will feel worried about attending large events or venues.

“Derbyshire Constabulary works very closely with other statutory partners and event organisers to make these events as safe as possible. We continually review the threat and risk levels for each event and, where appropriate, we will put additional police resources in place. In addition to this, we can call upon support from other forces in the UK if required.”

If you are attending events in the county in the coming weeks, please remain vigilant and report any suspicious incidents to the police on 101, the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321 or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.