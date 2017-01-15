Erewash MP welcomes £1.4m pothole repair fund

Erewash’s MP has welcomed news that Derbyshire road users are set to benefit from a £1,462,000 pothole fund courtesy of central government.

The cash is part of a £1.2billion package which the Government has allocated to councils all over England to help repair and rebuild local road transport links.

Maggie Throup MP

Maggie Throup MP said: “The state of our roads is consistently raised with me by residents and is a great source of frustration for drivers.

“This funding is welcome news for families and businesses in Erewash, as well as across the rest of Derbyshire, who rely on our roads to get around. It builds on the £1,106,000 we got last year and is the latest step in our plan to build a country that works for everyone.”

The £70million Pothole Action Fund was set up in April 2016, and more than 100 councils in England used it to tackle some 943,000 potholes during the first year.

The funding has been made available as part of the £250 million Pothole Action Fund included the 2015 Budget will fix over 4 million potholes by 2020/21