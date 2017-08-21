MP visits nursery to congratulate owner on OBE award

Have your say

Erewash MP Maggie Throup has visited a Long Eaton nursery to learn more about the company and its founder, who recently received an OBE.

Staff and children at Children 1st Day Nurseries were delighted to receive a visit from Maggie Throup last week.

She visited company’s head office in Long Eaton before heading to one of its day nurseries on Derby Road to meet staff and children.

Mrs Throup said: “It’s a privilege to meet companies in Erewash who are leading the way in their sector and demonstrate excellence at a local and national level.

“I found it very informative and it’s been lovely to meet such dedicated professionals and wonderful children.”

The visit was prompted by the OBE award given to Children 1st founder and chief executive Margaret Mason in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

The award was made for services to education, in recognition of Margaret’s work in early years education across the UK over a 60-year career.

After leaving school at 15 with no formal qualifications, Margaret started out as a nursery nurse, and rapidly progressed through roles of increasing responsibilities.

She opened her first nursery in Long Eaton in 1988 and now operates 23 across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

As well as running Children 1st, Margaret was one of the founders of the National Day Nurseries Association, and made significant contributions to quality assurance initiatives in the sector.

From left, Maggie Throup, Margaret Mason, Rupert Mayfield, Heather Mayfield and Kate Horsley, Arthur Horsley and Julia Mason.

The MP took time to add her congratulations, learn about Margaret’s career and join discussions with staff about the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

She also chatted to children who were proud to show off the results of their work.

Margaret said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Maggie to Children 1st and I appreciate her taking time from her busy schedule to be with us.

“I am pleased that our MP is keen to meet with businesses, gain an understanding of the issues being faced and see the excellent work being done.”

For more details, see www.children1stdaynurseries.com.