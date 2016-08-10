Preparations well advanced as classic car owners take to the road again for show

Organisers and proud owners are gearing up for the fourth annual heritage and classic vehicle show that will take centre stage on Ilkeston's historic Market Place this weekend.

The show, organised by enterprise agency Erewash Partnership, is expected break records as more than 250 vehicles from across the Midlands are expected to bring the sights and sounds from yesteryear to the town centre.

The free show, which has been a popular attraction for family members of all ages will take place on Sunday August 14 in the square and surrounding areas from 10am-4pm.

The oldest exhibit set to be on show is almost 100 years old - a 1920 Foster General Purpose engine 'Sprig' which will take pride of place in a new section devoted to steam.

Not far behind in the age stakes is a 1926 Morris Commercial lorry. Colson Transport of Heanor will be showing off a lorry which competes in truck races.

For those who remember the days of bus services that ran to and from the Market Place Nottingham Area Bus Society will be taking along old Barton, Trent and Midland General exhibits.

But owners are not just keen to show off their pride and joy vehicles; they will also be hoping to win prizes sponsored by various firms, mainly from the motor trade.

Colson will be awarding the 'Best Commercial Trophy', Gary and Valerie Pitts will be sponsoring a new category for 'Best Tractor' and 2 Counties Rider Training has steered its way to supporting the 'Best Motorbike.'

Ilkeston car dealership Ron Brooks will again be awarding a prize for car of the show, and there is also an Erewash Mayor's award.

For those who don't have the drive to admire the wide variety of gleaming engines there are plenty of other attractions.

For the third year in succession characters from the Star Wars films in the form of the 501st Legion UK Garrison will take the area by storm and mystery man The UKG Stig will be present.

There will also be a craft fair, Ilkeston Brass will be blowing away to entertain, and there will be various refreshments. Erewash Museum and St Mary's Church will be open as will some nearby traders.

Ian Viles, chief executive of Erewash Partnership, said: “The show has become an established favourite in the Ilkeston calendar, with thousands of people attending.

“Thanks to our sponsors and others the Partnership is delighted to put on a super show with so much for all the family to enjoy.”

Roads around the Market Place will be closed to normal traffic as vehicles start to arrive. The closures will be in place from 5.30am to 6.30pm on Sunday August 14. Bath Street from East Street to the Market Place, Wharncliffe Road from Albert Street and South Street from Coronation Street are the affected routes.