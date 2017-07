A Kirk Hallam school joined groups across the nation last month in a special community event in tribute to the memory of Jo Cox MP.

Ladywood Primary School, on Oliver Road, hosted a picnic on Monday, June 19.

Lacey, Mia, and Rosemary seek some shade for their picnic lunch.

It was part of the Great Get Together campaign spearheaded by Jo’s husband Brendan and chef Jamie Oliver to mark the first anniversary of her murder.

Pupils’ families were invited into school for the event, with picnickers dressing up in red and white, singing songs and playing games.

Erewash MP Maggie Throup attended the event, pictured here with Elliott, Rosemary, Lily, Ebony and Annmary.