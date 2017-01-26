Prime Minister set to take taste of Derbyshire to the White House

Prime Minister Theresa May is reportedly set to take a taste of Derbyshire to the White House this week.

Mrs May is set to become the first world leader to meet Donald Trump since his inauguration as US President when she visits the White House tomorrow (Friday).

And as part of her visit, she is set to present President Trump with a Quaich - pronounced ‘Quake’ - an historic Scottish artefact, while his wife Melania is set to receive a hamper filled with British produce including Bakewell tarts, apple juice, marmalade and damson jam, according to reports in the national media.