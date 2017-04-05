Pupils have a wheely great time at festival

More than 200 primary school pupils had a wheely great time at a balance bike festival organised by Erewash School Sport Partnership. Children from schools across the borough took part at Rutland Sports Park in Ilkeston. There were various stations set up for children to try including road safety, naming the parts on a bicycle, balance and stability, traffic lights and a velodrome event.

Schools included Dallimore Primary, Field House Infant, Charlotte Infant, Ladywood Primary, Shardlow Primary, Draycott Primary, Ashbrook Infant, St Laurence and Sawley Infant.

Apprentices from Erewash School Sport Partnership supported both events along with representatives from Wheely Fun Wheels, an experienced team of local National Standard Cycling instructors who are keen to promote the use of bicycles as every day transport.

Vicky Brierley, from Erewash School Sport Partnership, co-ordinated both sessions.

She said: “These were two fantastic events which gave children from Reception and Year One the opportunity to try riding a balance bike.

“Balance bikes are a great way of getting children used to cycling and some of the activities they did at the festivals really helped to boost their confidence.

“As well as cycling activities there were also stations centred around road safety and the mechanics of a bike.

“Everyone really enjoyed themselves while learning practical skills which will hopefully help them to become confident and safe cyclists.”

Bethan Arthur, from Charlotte Infant School, brought 15 pupils from Reception class.

She said: “They were very excited to be taking part in the festival and we’ve just been learning about transport so this tied in really well. It’s good for them to gain experience and as teachers we can also take elements of this back into school with us. They’ve learnt so much and it’s really helped to build their confidence in a safe environment.”