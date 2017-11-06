Pupils learn new skills at festival

Girls from primary schools across Erewash learned the art of shooting, dribbling and defending during a girls’ football festival.

Coaches from Erewash School Sports Partnership also gave masterclasses in goalkeeping and passing before the girls tried out their new skills during matches, took part in fun games with different football equipment and played futsal indoors.

Pupils attended from Cloudside Junior, Ashbrook Junior, Cotmanhay Junior, Dovedale Primary, Longmoor Primary, Brooklands Primary, Sawley Junior and Shardlow Primary.

Students from Friesland School, who are This Girl Can ambassadors, helped to run the event, which was held at Friesland School in Sandiacre.

Phoebe Scholes, ten, from Cloudside Junior School, said she loved the football festival.

She said: “I love to play football and I play it at school. This is the first time that I have been to something like this and I’ve really enjoyed it. It was great to learn new skills and be with lots of other girls.”

Rhian Lilley, development manager at Erewash School Sport Partnership, said the football festival was a great success.

She said: “This was the first girls’ football festival that we have organised and it was amazing. They’ve just gone out there and given it their all while learning new skills and being active.”

Peter Monk, head teacher at Friesland School, said: “It was great to see so many pupils here.”