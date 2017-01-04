Search

Pupils’ skipping challenge for healthy hearts

editorial image
0
Have your say

Children from Scargill Primary School in West Hallam have raised more than £1,500 for charity by completing a skipathon. All the pupils in years three, four, five and six did half an hour of skipping in a day and were asked to collect sponsorship and donations for the British Heart Foundation as part of the Jump Rope for Heart challenge. The event raised a total of £1,515.20.