Quick-thinking police bring thief to justice

Eagle-eyed police spotted a thief acting suspiciously and caught him with a bag full of stolen chocolate.

Derby magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, October 24, how Daniel Thompson, 40, of Milton Street, Cotmanhay, Ilkeston, had been seen on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, acting suspiciously before another officer pursued and caught him with 12 chocolate bars.

Dan Miah, prosecuting, said: “Police became aware of two suspects with the defendant being one of them walking down Nottingham Road. They appeared to be acting suspiciously so one of the officers turned the vehicle around to speak with the suspects. He described how both were looking into a Tesco bag which was in the possession of the defendant which was bulging with weight.”

One of the officers called for assistance and another officer pursued Thompson as he ran off but he was caught on Erewash Square and he admitted he had taken the chocolate bars.

Police confirmed that 12 bars of Cadbury’s chocolate had been stolen from the Asda filling station on Nottingham Road. The defendant said he had wanted money for beer and decided to steal the chocolate to sell it on.

Thompson, who has a criminal record, pleaded guilty to the theft from September 22. He told the court the offence was ridiculous because he had been behaving well despite his bad past and he apologised.

Magistrates sentenced Thompson to a 12-month conditional discharge but warned if he re-offends he will be re-sentenced for the theft. He must also pay £85 costs, £12 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.