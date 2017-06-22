Radio station to host hospice charity’s business club

Erewash Sound are opening up their Ilkeston studios to businesses who share their passion for supporting a regional hospice care charity.

On Thursday, June 29, the popular community radio station is hosting the Treetops Business Club and offering all those who attend an opportunity to win free radio show sponsorship for a month.

Treetops Hospice Care provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions such as cancer, motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis.

Studio manager Jeff Martin said: “Being a member of the Treetops Business Club gives Erewash Sound an opportunity to network with local business and gives the station another way of supporting the charity.

“We are delighted to be hosting the networking event. Any business attending will be included in a draw to win a month’s free show sponsorship.”

The business club was established last year by Treetops fundraiser Kathryn Box and now has 16 corporate members.

Kathryn said: “The club was created to give businesses a way to support Treetops that gives them something in return too.

“Lots of businesses want to support a local charity but sometimes find it difficult to find the time and resources - so we turned it into a networking opportunity.”

She added: “It’s great for us to build stronger relationships with the business community. We’ve had some great support from members including fundraising and free advertising.”

For details on club membership, call 0115 949 1264.