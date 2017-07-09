RAIL UPDATE: Services now running between Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire

East Midlands Trains services are now running between Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire after disruption this morning.

The service has been restored from Nottingham and Mansfield/Langley Mill and departures are now running as scheduled.

The services were disrupted earlier after a signalling fault at Radford Junction.

Replacement bus services were arranged between Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire whilst a team from Network Rail investigated and fixed the problem.

A spokesman for East Midlands Trains said: “We are sorry for the delay to your journey today.”