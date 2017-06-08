Rain spells disaster for this year’s Ilkeston Carnival

Thousands will be left disappointed this weekend at the news that Ilkeston Carnival has been cancelled.

Organisers say a groundsman had ruled the event out due to Rutland Recreation Ground’s waterlogged condition after a week of torrential rain.

Sue Birch, Ilkeston Lions Club chairman, said the club was disappointed after so much hard work had gone into preparing the event but it would not be possible to re-arrange the event for another date.

She added: “People are suggesting using the market place but it just isn’t that easy - we can’t put gazebos up in the market place.

“We are all very disappointed but you cannot do anything about British weather.”

Sue said she hoped she and other organisers of the event would have better luck with the 2018 edition.

Meanwhile, young people from youth project Street Side will be going ahead with their float at Cotmanhay Children’s Centre.

Members have been working hard to create a 20 foot-long artwork canvas and costumes themed around Ilkeston’s industrial heritage.

The hardworking young people have been supported throughout their project with props and costumes by Erewash Museum and renowned Ilkeston fashion designer Michael Wallace.

The group will assemble with their float at Station Road and aim to arrive at the children’s Centre on Beauvale Drive by 10am on Saturday.

There will be food, games and activities and all proceeds from the day will be used to fund a trip for local families this summer.

Liam Parker, youth mentor at the project, said other groups hoping to exhibit at the carnival were also invited to take part in the event.

He added: “This will be a chance for everybody to get together and make the best of a bad job.”