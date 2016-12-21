Rare bicycles among items stolen in burglary of Long Eaton home

Detectives investigating a burglary in which two bicycles were stolen have released photos of them in a bid to track them down.

Burglars broke into a property in Grange Road, Long Eaton, between 7.45pm and 8.15pm on December 10.

Bikes stolen from house in Long Eaton

Among the items stolen were jewellery, iPads and a set of van keys, which were used to take a van that had been parked outside. The vehicle was later found abandoned.

Also stolen were two rare bicycles, a black Specialized mountain bike with blue and white detailing and blue grips on the handlebars and a white Lapierre bike with blue, orange and black detailing and Fox suspension forks on the front wheel.

Photos of the bikes have now been issued by police investigating the burglary.

Officers want to hear from anyone who might know the whereabouts of the bikes or who may have been offered them for sale since the burglary.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Kev Beresford on 101, quoting reference 16000408664.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section on www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.