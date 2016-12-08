Recently-wed man banned from seeing his wife after bust-up

A recently-wed man who had a bust-up with his wife over a Facebook message has been fined for smashing a TV.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, December 7, how Ryan Richard Frost, 22, punched the TV set after his wife had pulled the wires out of his computer games console and dropped it on the floor.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “They had been in a relationship for just over two years and were married in May, 2015, but things were described as being difficult with arguments in the past.

“The complainant had been talking to the defendant telling him she had had contact with a male on Facebook - but nothing more than contact - and the defendant was unhappy about this.”

Mrs Haslam added that the complainant then pulled the wires out of the defendant’s games console and dropped it on the floor before Frost punched the TV.

Frost pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at the former marital home on Tennyson Street, Stretton, after the incident on November 21.

Defence solicitor Chris Hallas said the incident had involved “an immature, irrational response” by Frost to an “immature, irrational response” to him playing on his games console.

He added: “He’s 22 and she is about the same age and you may take the view these are immature parties.”

Magistrates fined Frost, of Edmund Road, Spondon, Derby, £120 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £150 compensation.

He was also given a two-year restraining order.