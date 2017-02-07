Recovering drug addict turned to shoplifting to feed addiction to booze

A recovering drug addict has been given a chance with a conditional discharge after she was caught stealing goods from a supermarket three times.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, February 1, how Victoria Rogers, 36, of Henshaw Gardens, Ripley, was seen on CCTV stealing alcohol from a Co-op and she was caught returning the following day to steal alcohol and crisps and returned again that same evening and stole more alcohol.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “All three shop thefts are from the same shop on Maple Avenue, Ripley.

“She attended and CCTV showed her in the store concealing alcohol in a bag and leaving without paying and the following day she returned at 7pm with her son and concealed alcohol and crisps.

“She returned at 9.40pm that same evening and concealed more alcohol and bought milk but left without paying for the alcohol.”

The court heard how Rogers was arrested when she returned to the store after she had been identified.

Rogers told police she had come off heroin and made full admissions to the theft and she apologised.

The defendant pleaded guilty to committing the three thefts on January 5 and 6 and also admitted failing to attend court on January 24.

Defence solicitor Julie Page said Rogers had a long history of having a methadone prescription and she had come off methadone and replaced her addiction with alcohol and she did not have money to buy alcohol.

Magistrates sentenced Rogers to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned if she re-offends she will be re-sentenced for this offence along with any new offence.

She was also ordered to pay £40 costs, a £20 victim surcharge and £22.24 in compensation to the Co-op.