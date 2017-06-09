Research participants needed for ‘mini stroke’ study

Have you had a transient ischaemic attack (TIA or ‘mini-stroke’) in the past year? If so, how do you fancy sharing your views and experiences by taking part in a one-hour interview?

Sophie Dawson, a postgraduate health psychology Masters student at the University of Nottingham is conducting a research study to explore the beliefs of people who have had a TIA. She is currently on the look-out for participants living in Derbyshire - specifically, adults who have had a TIA in the last 12 months.

TIA is a warning sign of future stroke. Every year, there are around 46,000 first incidences of TIA in the UK.

However, TIAs and strokes are often preventable, and there is an important opportunity to intervene after TIA to reduce future stroke.

Previous research has suggested that when people experience an illness or health condition, such as a TIA, they develop a set of beliefs about their

illness. These ‘illness beliefs’ can then influence how people cope with, or adapt to, their illness.

It is important to gain an understanding of these beliefs to ensure that people receive the most appropriate information and support after TIA.

The study will involve taking part in a one-off interview with the researcher at a mutually convenient time and place. All interviews will be made anonymous so no-one would be identifiable in any write-up or publication.

The study has received ethical approval from the School of Medicine Research Ethics Committee.

Sophie Dawson previously worked for the Stroke Association for nearly four years as information, advice and support co-ordinator for North Derbyshire.

For more information, or to contribute to her study, contact Sophie on msxsed@nottingham.ac.uk.

Participation is entirely voluntary, but your contribution would be highly valued.