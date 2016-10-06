REVEALED: Drivers caught speeding at shocking 110mph on roads in Derbyshire

Motorists have been caught driving at shockingly high speeds, as much as 110mph, on roads in Derbyshire, it can be revealed.

A Freedom of Information request to Derbyshire Constabulary by the Derbyshire Times asked the force to provide information on the top speeds recorded by speed cameras across the county in the last three years.

The figures show cameras have snared drivers speeding at more than double the limit permitted, with the highest being 110mph in a 50mph on the M1 at Tibshelf.

So far in 2016, the top five speeds recorded are: 100mph on the A57, Snake Road, Ladybower, which is a 50mph zone; 95mph on the A57, Snake Road, Ladybower; 90mph on the A5012, Elton Common, which is a 60mph zone; 87mph on the A57, Snake Road, Ladybower and 86mph on the M1 northbound at Tibshelf, which is a 50mph limit.

In 2015, the top five speeds recorded were: 101mph on the A57, Snake Road, Ladybower; 99mph on the A5004, Long Hill, Buxton, which is a 50mph limit; 95mph on the A57, Snake Road, Ladybower and 93mph and 94mph on the A50 westbound at Chellaston.

In 2014, speeds of 110mph, 103mph, 101 and 95mph were recorded on the M1 northbound at Tibshelf and Barlborough, both 50 zones.