REVEALED: Millions of pounds made from parking charges and fines in Derbyshire

The amount of money Derbyshire councils generated from parking charges and fines has risen by more than £1million in the last year, figures show.

The RAC Foundation said 353 local councils in England made a surplus of £756m in 2015-16 - nine per cent higher than in 2014-15.

Here's how much money Derbyshire councils generated, from highest to lowest...

Derby City Council

2015-16: £3,152,000

2014-15: £1,973,000

2013-14: £1,458,000

2012-13: £2,034,000

2011-12: £125,000

Derbyshire Dales District Council

2015-16: £1,568,000

2014-15: £1,580,000

2013-14: £1,505,000

2012-13: £1,426,00

2011-12: £1,538,000

Chesterfield Borough Council

2015-16: £1,185,000

2014-15: £1,223,000

2013-14: £1,020,000

2012-13: £1,027,000

2011-12: £1,262,000

High Peak Borough Council

2015-16: £715,000

2014-15: £772,000

2013-14: £743,000

2012-13: £586,000

2011-12: £717,000

Amber Valley Borough Council

2015-16: £306,000

2014-15: £293,000

2013-14: £280,000

2012-13: £249,000

2011-12: £254,000

Erewash Borough Council

2015-16: £16,000

2014-15: £95,000

2013-14: £221,000

2012-13: £236,000

2011-12: £364,000

Derbyshire County Council

2015-16: £-45,000

2014-15: £-188,000

2013-14: £-258,000

2012-13: £128,000

2011-12: £125,000

North East Derbyshire District Council

2015-16: £-59,000

2014-15: £-67,000

2013-14: £-70,000

2012-13: -£85,000

2011-12: £-54,000

Bolsover District Council

2015-16: £0

2014-15: £0

2013-14: £0

2012-13: £0

2011-12: £0

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: "These numbers might seem eye-wateringly large - but in part they reflect the growing competition for space in many of our towns and cities.

"In 1995 there were only 21.4 million cars on Britain's roads, today there are 30.7 million.

"Parking charges are one of the tools councils use to keep traffic moving while also allowing people reasonable and affordable access to shops and facilities.

"The good news is any profit generated by councils from on-street parking must, by law, be spent on transport-related activities and, as every motorist knows, there's no shortage of work that needs doing."

The figures are calculated by taking income from charges and penalties, then deducting the costs of the service.

The LGA, which represents councils across England and Wales, said local authorities must 'strike a balance' when setting charges to ensure there were parking spaces available and traffic was not held up.