Reveller admitted punching two men

A drunken reveller who lashed out at three men in a Chesterfield bar during a night-out has been given a three-month curfew.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, October 4, how Lewis Curran, 19, of Hereford Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield, had been in the Beach Bar, on Church Walk, when he launched an unprovoked attack.

Prosecuting solicitor Angela Hadfield said Curran lashed out at a group of three people who were near him in the bar.

She added: “Jack Langley was hit to the right side of his face causing swelling and Sam Buckley was punched to the face causing loss of blood from his nose which need a corrective procedure to straighten. The third person failed to co-operate with police.”

The defendant was identified by the victims, according to Mrs Hadfield, and the defendant accepted what had happened when he was shown CCTV footage.

Curran pleaded guilty to two assaults against Mr Langley and Mr Buckley after the incident on June 12. No further charge was brought after the third person in the group failed to co-operate with police.

The defendant told police he had no memory of what had happened after drinking lager, vodkas and bourbon but he accepted committing the assaults after viewing CCTV. Defence solicitor Julia Jackson said three large males had come up and Curran had felt paranoid and punched them.

Magistrates sentenced Curran to a three-month community order with a curfew. He must pay £85 costs, an £85 victim surcharge and £300 compensation.