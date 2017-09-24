Reverend and the Makers are hitting Chesterfield

Chart-topping indie rock band Reverend and the Makers will be performing in Chesterfield.

The Sheffield-based group will play live at Tallbird Records on Soresby Street on Tuesday, September 26, between 6pm and 7pm.

Their intimate performance will plug new album, The Death Of a King, which was released on Friday.

Tickets for this special event are limited and will be allocated to those who pre-order the album from Tallbird Records.

For more details, call 01246 234548 or visit www.tallbirdreccords.co.uk

Reverend and the Makers have topped the indie charts with Heavyweight Champion of the World, He Said He Loved Me, Open Your Window and Silence Is Talking during the past decade.