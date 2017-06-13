RHS hails Chatsworth flower show

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has hailed its first ever flower show at Chatsworth.

More than 90,000 visitors attended the five-day event.

RHS shows director Nick Mattingley said: "Overall the reaction to this first show has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We are grateful to Chatsworth House for providing such a stunning venue and we look forward to creating more exciting shows here in the years to come."

The RHS apologised after major traffic problems blighted the first day of the event last Wednesday.

Show-goers were caught up in tailbacks on many roads in the area - including delays as far back as Chesterfield and on the A621 between Sheffield and Baslow.

Some people vented their anger on social media, criticising the traffic management for the event.

The RHS said it was 'extremely sorry' and blamed the problems on extreme weather last week which 'significantly affected' how quickly cars could park on the rain-soaked ground.

Mr Mattingley added: "We put extra measures in place to ensure that traffic moved well for the rest of the week and also more resource into managing queues at the gates, which became too long on the second morning.

"We will take all this into account in our planning for next year."

Among the victors at the show was a team from Bakewell - consisting of Burton Closes Hall Care Home and Bakewell AJ Welldressing - which won Best Welldressing Exhibit.

The trophy was awarded to the team for their detailed design of Burton Closes Hall (pictured centre) which is in the heart of Bakewell and now operated as a care home.

The welldressing design is the creation of Sue Hudson and her sister, Christine Barks.

Sue said: "We're absolutely delighted to win Best Welldressing Exhibit, especially against such amazing designs from the other teams.

"The tradition of welldressing is very close to our hearts and one that we continue annually in Bakewell following its revival by my father A. J. Goudie more than 50 years ago through the Bakewell branch of the Royal British Legion."

Carl J D Fisher, manager at Burton Closes Hall Care Home on Haddon Road, added: "The welldressing attracted a lot of attention including from the Duke of Devonshire and president of the RHS, Sir Nicholas Bacon, who have all been impressed with the attention to detail and craftsmanship."