Robbers escape with cash and a purse after raid on Stapleford store

Police are appealing for information after a knife-point robbery in Stapleford.

Two men went into the Best One store on Central Avenue just before 9pm last night (Thursday 22 December), one of them carrying a knife.

They threatened staff and got away with the contents of two tills and a purse. They then made off in the direction of Hillfield Road.

The first man is described as white, of a medium build wearing a black balaclava and black top. The second is black, of a stocky build and was wearing a black face covering.

The purse stolen was a two tone light and dark blue leather purse with a clasp fastener.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 812 of December 22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.