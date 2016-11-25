Roberts Bakery hits £50,000 fundraising target

Ikeston-based Roberts Bakery has hit its fundraising target of £50,000 for charity Prevent Breast Cancer.

The bakery recently turned five million wholemeal packs pink and asked the county’s shoppers to pick them up in their local supermarket.

The £50,000 raised from the sales will now help fund research that aims to prevent breast cancer – the UK’s most common cancer developed by one in nine women in their lifetime.

Formerly known as Genesis Breast Cancer Prevention, the organisation is the UK’s only charity dedicated entirely to the prediction and prevention of breast cancer.

Having met its ultimate £50,000 goal, Roberts Bakery is helping to fund ground-breaking gene research which, in time, could revolutionise the UK breast screening programme.

Professor Gareth Evans, of Prevent Breast Cancer, who is leading the SNPs 2 research project that Roberts Bakery will now help fund, said: “One in nine women in Derby will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

“National statistics show that if current trends continue, this number could increase by 12 per cent over the next ten years. This is why our work is so important for the generations of today and tomorrow.

“Gene research is an essential part of predicting breast cancer. If we can predict a woman’s risk of the disease by analysing her gene fragments, along with results from initial mammograms and assessment of lifestyle factors, we can then tailor the most suitable programme for her.

“The donation made by Roberts Bakery and those who bought its special pink packs is very much appreciated and has the potential to help us change the breast screening process and ultimately prevent the disease.”

For details, visit www.robertsbakery.co.uk and www.preventbreastcancer.org.uk.