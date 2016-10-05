Roll up, roll up! Your guide as Goose Fair spins into action

The spectacular Nottingham Goose Fair — one of the biggest and most historic travelling fairgrounds in Europe — has officially opened, and we have all the information you need to negotiate more than 500 attractions.

From white-knuckle, gravity-defying rides to suit the adrenalin junkie to more sedate rides for the youngsters, the annual institution has something to offer for the whole family.

And add to that stalls, food concessions, games of skill with prizes to be won and the unique atmosphere the attraction brings and you have a recipe for fun that is set to once again attract hundreds of thousands of people across the five days.

A fixture of the county’s calendar with a history dating back more than 700 years, the attraction is fiercely enjoyed by devotees from far and wide.

But new to the set-up this year at the Forest Recreation Ground are a trio of rides — Takeoff, Ice Jet and The King.

Ice Jet simulates an Olympic bobsleigh course, while Take Off is imported from Germany and straps riders on a giant spin board that is flipped almost 90 degrees.

They are just the tip of the iceberg at a fair that will run from October 5 to Sunday October 9 — and entry is free as usual, you just pay as your ride.

Among the attractions are rides like Air, Airmaxx, AtmosFear, Bomber Mach 2, Crazy Bulls, the Giant Wheel, Moondance, Mouse coasters, Reverse Bungee, Rock Rage, Sea Storm, and Star Flyer.

Family rides and the old favourites including waltzers, the Cakewalk, dodgems, Dragon Coaster, Extremes, Freakouts, Frogs, ghost trains, Matterhorns, Miamis, Sizzler Twist, Superbowl, Super Spin, funhouses and helter skelters. The Super Skid also returns after missing the 2014 fair. Numerous games of skill are on offer to, including darts, hook-a-ducks, hooplas and cranes (grabbers).

Food is always a highlight at the fair. Along with the traditional Goose Fair food of mushy peas and mint sauce, candy floss and brandy snaps, visitors will be able to eat their way around the world with chestnuts and doughnuts to food from the Caribbean, China, India and Spain.

That is sure to whet your appetite. But for times and travel information, read on:

Opening times:

Wednesday (October 5): 5.30pm to 11pm

Thursday: 12 midday to 11pm

Friday: 11am to 11.30pm

Saturday: 11am to 11pm

Sunday: 1pm to 9pm

Travel:

You can travel to the fair by tram from one of the seven park and ride sites serving the tram - and take advantage of the £5 group ticket after 4pm (for two adults and up to three children).

There are also frequent bus services that run close to the Goose Fair site.

Charges:

Entry is free. In 2015 most rides cost between £1.50 to £5. The majority were charged at £2 to £3. Specialised rides charged between £4 and £6. Children’s rides were £1 to £2.

Location:

Forest Recreation Ground, Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham. NG7 6HB.

Please note, the park and ride at the Goose Fair site is not in operation during the fair and will re-open at 6 am on Wednesday October 12. Cycle parking will not be available at the Forest Recreation Ground for this event. Disabled parking is available at the Goose Fair site - follow the signs from Forest Road.