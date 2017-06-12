Safe and jewellery stolen from West Hallam home

A burglar broke into a home in West Hallam and stole a safe and jewellery.
Sometime between 7.30am and 6.15pm on Tuesday, June 6, a burglar smashed the patio doors of a house in Peveril Crescent.
They took a small safe, which contained documents, and earrings and a watch.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Detective Constable Leah Conner on 101, quoting reference number 17000237445.
Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ section of the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.
You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.