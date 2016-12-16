Santa Claus is coming to Ilkeston! Here’s when and where you can see him

Santa Claus is preparing to hit the streets of Ilkeston as he makes a very special whistlestop tour of the town.

Assisted by members of Coppice Steam, the man in red will be visiting the area in the run-up to Christmas - and there will be plenty of chances to catch a glimpse of him.

He will be visiting the following areas between 6pm and 8.30pm: December 18, departing from the Mallard and visiting Shipley View and Cotmanhay areas; December 19, departing from The Cat & Fiddle and visiting Kirk Hallam; December 20, departing from Park Road and visiting Larklands and Hallam Fields areas; December 21, departing from The Punch Bowl and visiting West Hallam.

All proceeds raised will go to The League of Friends of Ilkeston Community Hospital.