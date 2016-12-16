Search

Santa Claus is coming to Ilkeston! Here’s when and where you can see him

Santa will be visting Ilkeston between December 18 and 21.

Santa Claus is preparing to hit the streets of Ilkeston as he makes a very special whistlestop tour of the town.

Assisted by members of Coppice Steam, the man in red will be visiting the area in the run-up to Christmas - and there will be plenty of chances to catch a glimpse of him.

He will be visiting the following areas between 6pm and 8.30pm: December 18, departing from the Mallard and visiting Shipley View and Cotmanhay areas; December 19, departing from The Cat & Fiddle and visiting Kirk Hallam; December 20, departing from Park Road and visiting Larklands and Hallam Fields areas; December 21, departing from The Punch Bowl and visiting West Hallam.

All proceeds raised will go to The League of Friends of Ilkeston Community Hospital.