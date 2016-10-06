Scammers claim to be from Derbyshire County Council

A warning is being issued after scammers claiming to be from the council have been calling residents.

Concerned residents have contacted Derbyshire County Council’s Trading Standards team to report they have received phone calls where the caller claims to be from Derbyshire County Council and wants to speak about an accident they may have had.

During the conversation the caller may quote a legitimate county council phone number to make the call seem genuine.

The number from which the scammers actually call is reported to be a London code (0207) but it is highly likely that the calls are being made from an overseas call centre, and that those responsible have merely purchased a UK number.

Residents who believe they have been scammed or who know someone who has can get advice and report it to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.