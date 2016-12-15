Scheme brings tonnes of food to Derbyshire’s hungry

More than 100 tonnes of food has been distributed to some of the county’s poorest people as part of an initiative to banish hunger from Derbyshire.

The Feeding Derbyshire project was set up in July last year by Derbyshire County Council and a range of partner agencies with the aim of finding solutions to food poverty and surplus food.

The outcomes of the initiative were discussed at Feeding Derbyshire - One Year On, which was held at Doe Lea recently and featured representatives from food banks, super kitchens, breakfast clubs and anti-poverty groups.

As part of the scheme, the council’s ‘food hub’ has distributed 102 tonnes of food to people across Derbyshire. Six ‘super kitchens’ have been opened in Clay Cross, Ironville, New Mills, Grassmoor, Cotmanhay and Chesterfield, offering a social eating experience and serving around 500 low cost, healthy meals each month from surplus food.

The council’s communities chief Councillor Dave Allen said: “We are delighted to see how successful the first year of Feeding Derbyshire has been.

“It has brought together a wide range of different organisations from across the county, all with the aim of tackling food poverty, food waste and social isolation.

“There have been some striking results in the first year. Already our food hub has distributed over 102 tonnes of food – that’s equivalent to 226,000 low cost, healthy meals for communities.”

Feeding Derbyshire covers a wide range of food related initiatives including supporting local food banks and funding school breakfast clubs, a mobile super kitchen food truck and school holiday schemes.

Another key part of the programme was developing a surplus food depot to provide FareShare food to community groups.

For more www.derbyshire.gov.uk/feedingderbyshire