Serial thief is spared jail after trying to free herself from drugs

A serial thief has been spared jail after a court heard how she is making progress to free herself from a drug habit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, November 24, how Stacey Barnes, 25, of Fairfield Road, Buxton, struck at the Marks and Spencer and the Co-op Late Shop, at Buxton, and at stores in Skegness including Wilkinson’s, Home Bargains, Asda, Drapers, Lidl and Heron Foods.

Prosecuting solicitor Ruth Snodin said: “She had gone into the M&S store and was seen by an employee stealing meat. She was approached by the staff member and she had taken two packs of Aberdeen steak valued at £30 and she said she was sorry.”

Ms Snodin added that Barnes also stole detergent and other items during three raids at the Co-op.

Barnes pleaded guilty to the attempted theft from M&S, at Spring Gardens, and the three thefts from the Co-op, at Spring Gardens, from October and November.

All these offences were caught on CCTV, according to Ms Snodin.

The court also heard how Barnes committed the offences while she is still serving a community order for seven thefts at various stores in Skegness.

Defence solicitor Hayley Thomas said: “On each occasion she went into the store to feed a drug habit. She’s 25-years-old and has been estranged from her family for five years and she’s had a chaotic lifestyle.

“She acknowledges she has a significant problem with drugs and she has been in a cycle of re-offending and something needs to happen to address the re-offending.”

Ms Thomas added that Barnes has been making progress with the Drug Rehabilitation Requirement of her community order and she is getting help from a drug support worker.

Magistrates revoked Barnes’ current community order and imposed a new 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days and a new Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months with a four week curfew.

She was also ordered to pay £108.82 compensation to the Co-op, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.