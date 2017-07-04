Shameful thug admits assaulting his partner and her daughter

A booze-fuelled thug who assaulted his partner and her daughter at their family home has narrowly been spared from jail.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 28 how Mariusz Harazinski, 38, of Town Street, Pinxton, punched his partner’s daughter in the chest and grabbed his partner by the shoulder.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The partner realised the defendant had issues with alcohol and could not control his behaviour and he was argumentative.”

Mrs Haslam added Harazinski would check his partner’s mobile phone and Facebook account and stopped her from meeting people and switched off the electricity and internet.

Harazinski punched his partner’s daughter in the chest on April 29, according to Mrs Haslam, after she had tried to cuddle him and she ended up leaving the room in tears.

Mrs Haslam added there had also been an argument about dirty dishes on April 30 and he grabbed and squeezed his partner’s shoulder very hard.

Harazinski assaulted his partner’s daughter again by pushing and grabbing her on April 30 after she had said something about the internet being turned off.

The court heard how Harazinski’s partner joined her daughter in her bedroom where there was more arguing with Harazinski who raised his fists.

Harazinski said he very much regretted what had happened but could not remember everything because he was intoxicated.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and a common assault. He received eight weeks’ custody suspended for 12 months with 80 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.

He must pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge. He was also given a two-year restraining order not to contact his partner or her children.