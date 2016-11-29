Shoplifter pays heavy price of £219 for stealing £4 of lager

A thief has been ordered to pay £219 after stealing four cans of lager worth £4 from a Co-op store.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, November 24, how Samuel Cox, 28, of New Street, Bolsover, stole four cans of Stella Artois lager belonging to the Co-op, on Town End, at Bolsover.

Prosecuting solicitor Ruth Snodin said: “The defendant picked up four cans of lager valued at £4 and left the store with no attempt to pay for the goods.

“He later admitted the theft and was fully co-operative with police.”

Cox, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the theft which happened on March 20.

Defence solicitor Bertie Mather said: “He did not remember the offence because he was drunk at the time and when he saw CCTV footage it was apparent he was drunk because he had an unsteady gait.

“All he can do is apologise.”

Magistrates ordered Cox to pay a £100 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was also ordered to pay £4 compensation to the Co-op.