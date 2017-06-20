Silent auction for road sign

A Brian Clough Way road sign is among the items up for grabs in a silent charity auction to be held by Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy.

The sign has been donated by Ashley Carter, director of the ‘Shaun Barker: One More Time‘ documentary.

It will be just one of the lots in a silent auction being held Saint John Houghton CVA to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, alongside a fun run which will take place at the academy on Sunday, June 25.

This is the second year that the school has held the fun run and this year’s event is in memory of long-serving staff member Mick Hackett, who died last year.

Entrants will be asked to raise sponsorship for MNDA after paying an entry fee to help cover the costs of organising the fun run. The 3k run will be at 10am and the 5k run at 11am.

There will be goody bags, medals and trophies for age category winners on the day.

A children’s entertainer will perform circus tricks and make balloon animals for the children and the run will be opened by Derby County Ambassador Michael Johnson along with Mick widow Julie.

Other lots in the silent auction include signed Derby County and Nottingham Forest shirts, signed footballs from Derby County and West Bromwich Albion, Derbyshire Cricket tickets and Morley Hayes vouchers.

Joan McCarthy, head teacher at Saint John Houghton CVA, said the fun run would be a great community event.

She said: “Following on from the success of last year’s fun run we decided to repeat the event this year and we are hoping that as many people as possible will either take part or come along on the day. Mick Hackett was an extremely popular member of staff and he is sorely missed and I’m sure this will be a fantastic tribute to him.”

To sign up for the race visit www.st-johnhoughton.derbyshire.sch.uk/5k-community-fun-run- 2017/ or use this link www.stuweb.co.uk/events/2017/06/25/2782.

Anyone who would like to offer donations for the silent auction or sponsorship can contact organiser Karen Morley on 01159322896 or email on k.morley@st-

johnhoughton.derbyshire.sch.uk.