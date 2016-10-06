Six new Derbyshire firefighters join the service

The fire service has welcomed six new on call firefighters following a ceremony held this month.

The new on call firefighters attended a passing out ceremony at Kingsway Fire Station marking the completion of their initial period of training before embarking on the next phase of their career as firefighters in development based at fire stations across the county.

Speaking at the ceremony, chief fire officer Terry McDermott commented: “Today is a special occasion for everyone involved. A proud day for the trainees as they showcase their new skills to assembled guests during several rescue scenarios.”