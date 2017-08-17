Sleepy thug unleashed violent attacks on partner and her son

A thug who was told to get out of bed by his partner turned on her and her son during a violent outburst.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard during a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, August 16, how Neil John Woolley, 46, of Meadow Close, Dove Holes, near Buxton, attacked his partner and her son at their home on Thomas Meadows, Chaple-en-le-Frith.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Price said: “During the day the defendant had been in bed and at 7pm his partner went up and asked him to get up and he swore at her saying no.

“The complainant repeatedly asked him to get up but he wouldn’t.”

By 8.45pm, according to Mrs Price, the complainant went back upstairs for a cigarette and the defendant was still in bed and he started shouting at her for money and he became more aggressive when she said no.

The court heard that the defendant was asked to leave but he followed his partner downstairs and as she tried to push a living room door shut he pushed it open.

Mrs Price added: “He entered the room and looked angry and agitated and pushed her back with both hands to her shoulders. He pushed her back across the living room four or five metres and as she hit the floor the back of her head hit a fan heater.”

Woolley then straddled his partner, according to Mrs Price, and he tried to get her mobile phone from her hand as her son tried to pull him away.

Mrs Price added that Woolley threatened his partner’s son and as he pulled the phone from her it cracked.

The youngster told police the defendant had held a clenched fist against his head after he had pushed his mother into a fan heater and tried to get her phone.

Woolley had been found guilty after a previous trial hearing of two counts of assault by beating and one count of damaging a phone after the incident on November 13.

Defence solicitor Kirsten Collins said: “The defendant was convicted after a trial on a limited basis with inconsistent evidence from the complainant and it was recognised her evidence was not completely consistent but the bench still chose to convict.”

Mrs Collins added that there has been no contact between Woolley and the complainant since the offences and both are now in different relationships.

Magistrates sentenced Woolley to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £310 costs.