SNEAK PEEK: What’s inside this week’s Ilkeston Advertiser?

There’s so much in your packed Ilkeston Advertiser this week, here’s a sneak peek at what’s inside...

We feature a four-page special celebrating the first trains to arrive in Ilkeston for 50 years - following the opening of its new train station.

We meet an Army reservist who has shown his might by passing an elite fitness training programme that qualifies him to be an instructor.

Ofsted inspectors have said things have to change at a Kirk Hallam school following a visit last month.

A waterways charity has pledged to restore a canal towpath and turn it into a commuter route.

Find out about the furniture design studio staff who have been immortalised as animated characters for a TV ad.

A group of magicians and illusionists promise a spellbinding show on the front of our entertainment section Go, which as ever offers a full round-up of what’s on and where.

And Ilkeston FC has vowed to play out all of its remaining fixtures, despite boycotting Saturday’s match at Workington, in the sports section.

It’s on the shelves now, so what are you waiting for? Go and grab a copy.