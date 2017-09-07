Solicitor saddles up for Horse of the Year show

A Long Eaton solicitor will swap her office chair for a saddle when she competes in the world’s most famous horse show on October 5.

Emma Mrvik, 31, of legal firm Ellis-Fermor & Negus, will ride a pony owned by best friend Nina Browning into the Horse of the Year Show at Birmingham’s NEC.

Emma said: “Being in Horse of the Year Show is unbelievable. Nina and I are very excited.”

The team qualified for the show after beating 20 others at the recent National Pony Society Championships.

Together they will perform a set of unrehearsed movements decided by the judges on the day.

Their story is remarkable given that ten-year-old Dartmoor pony Corkers, was once rescued by the RSPCA.

Emma said: “He was seized in Yorkshire in 2010 due to owner neglect. He was covered in sores and his feet were in poor condition.

“He had never had a saddle on him before and he’s still nervous of strangers. We are proud of the progress that Corkers has made.

A lifelong horse-rider, Emma has won more than 80 trophies in her career.