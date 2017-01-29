Search

SPEED CAMERAS: Locations for this week in Derbyshire

Mobile speed cameras are monitoring Notts roads this week.

Here are the speed camera locations for January 30 to February 12 in Derbyshire:

A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam

A511 Swadlincote

A6007 Heanor

A6007 Shipley

B6056 Dronfield Road, Eckington

B6052 High Sreett, Eckington

A514 Osmaston Road, Derby

B6179 Derby Road, Marehay

B600 Main Road, Pyebridge

London Road, Derby

B6052 Chesterfield Road, Eckington

B6179 Derby Road, Swanwick

Warwick Avenue, Derby

Longmoor Lane, Breaston

A609 Stanley Common

A6 Duffield

A6 Dove Holes

A515 Parsley Hay

Street Lane and Station Road, Denby

A6135 Station Road, Renishaw

Grampian Way, Derby

Infinity Park Way, Shelton Lock

Storrs Road, Derby

A57 Snake Pass

Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes

Somercotes Hill, Somercotes

B5010 London Road, Shardlow

B6051 Newbold Road, Chesterfield

A6007 Codnor to Heanor

A632 Chesterfield to Matlock