Spider season hits Notts: How to keep arachnids out of your home

A cool August has seen spiders head indoors earlier than usual this year.
The common British house spider is likely to be looking for a mate as the autumn breeding season approaches - which means they will be much more visible inside our homes.
A cool August has seen spiders head indoors earlier than usual this year.
The common British house spider is likely to be looking for a mate as the autumn breeding season approaches - which means they will be much more visible inside our homes.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ilkeston Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.