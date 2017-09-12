Staff could lose out as supermarket ends 24-hour opening

An Ilkeston supermarket is to cease 24-hour trading later this autumn in a move which could hit the pockets of hard-working staff.

Company bosses announced the changes to Tesco Extra, on Rutland Street, in April but have now revealed further details.

The store will stop opening 24 hours from Monday, November 6, and move to a 6am to midnight schedule, with no changes to the Sunday trading hours.

A Tesco spokesman said: “Across the UK we’re making some changes in a number of our stores, including the Ilkeston store, to help us run them more simply and deliver the best possible service for customers.”

Ilkeston is one of seven stores affected nationwide by the latest round of changes, coming just over a year after the company ended 24-hour opening at 76 of its 400 supermarkets.

Bosses claim the move will “improve the shopping experience for customers, improving availability and service, and to ensure we can compete in a rapidly changing sector.”

When the move was first announced, Tesco said it would be consulting staff who will be affected, but declined to reveal the outcome of that process when asked this week by the Advertiser.

The spokesman said: “There will be changes to colleague roles. These are currently being discussed with them, looking at new shift opportunities and other alternatives.

“Our priority is to support those people affected and offer them new roles wherever possible. Where there have been changes to a colleague’s role we have worked with them to ensure they are fully supported.

He added: “Whilst the changes will improve the running of the store, we recognise that these will mean changes for colleagues and we will do all we can to do the best for them.”