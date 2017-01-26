Search

Staff honoured at brewery’s celebration evening

RMG Photography - November 2016Oakham Ales Awards Evening 2016

Staff from popular Ilkeston pub the Dew Drop Inn found themselves on the other side of the counter as they took part in a special celebration evening to toast the continued success of Oakham Ales. Pubs across the country that had achieved the sales target of more than 21,000 pints of the brewery’s ales were honoured at the Brewery Tap in Oakham’s home town of Peterborough.